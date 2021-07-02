Algert Global LLC Acquires 20,710 Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,710 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.12% of Pixelworks worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXLW. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $3.37 on Friday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 80.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

