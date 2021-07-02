Algert Global LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) by 83.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 168,090 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in GasLog were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in GasLog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GasLog by 2,417.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in GasLog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in GasLog by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GasLog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GLOG opened at $5.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $551.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. GasLog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $205.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. GasLog had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.547 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 37.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from GasLog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

