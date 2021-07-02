Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in CURO Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 306.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO Group stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $710.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 3.00. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $20.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

In related news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $15,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,604.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $270,714.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,392.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,183,590 shares of company stock valued at $18,823,726 in the last three months. 52.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

CURO Group Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

