Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 11,630 UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URGN. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

URGN stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 106.99% and a negative net margin of 604.78%. The company had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,625. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

UroGen Pharma Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN).

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.