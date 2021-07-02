Algert Global LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Algert Global LLC cut its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,340 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $42.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OZK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

