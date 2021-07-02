Algert Global LLC Sells 5,230 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Algert Global LLC cut its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Univest Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Univest Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Univest Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $26.77 on Friday. Univest Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $786.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

In other Univest Financial news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $145,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $217,250. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

