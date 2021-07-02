Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Purchased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AQN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $121,333,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,343,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,497 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 473.9% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,818,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,886,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,058,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AQN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of AQN opened at $15.03 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

