Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th.

