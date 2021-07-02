Alistair Phillips-Davies Sells 22,135 Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) Stock

SSE plc (LON:SSE) insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total value of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08).

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,510.50 ($19.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of £15.76 billion and a PE ratio of 7.05. SSE plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,659.10 ($21.68). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,515.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a GBX 56.60 ($0.74) dividend. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.38%.

SSE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SSE to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SSE to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,523.13 ($19.90).

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

