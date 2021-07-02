ALL BEST ICO Price Up 2.5% This Week (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $8,175.44 and $6.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00018050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.80 or 0.00686556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

