Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vontier were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $6,486,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $6,610,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

VNT opened at $32.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a PE ratio of 13.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNT. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

