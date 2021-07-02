Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $242,000 Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,836 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HMN opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

