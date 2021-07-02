Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 37.6% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,646,000 after buying an additional 371,031 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in AudioCodes by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 602,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 295,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,806,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,218,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,938,000 after purchasing an additional 134,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 1,464.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 90,355 shares in the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $33.43 on Friday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $44.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.55.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $58.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.31 million. Equities research analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AudioCodes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

