Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LI. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Li Auto by 879.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 449,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 658.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 576,359 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter worth $8,422,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Li Auto by 371.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $34.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion and a PE ratio of -216.81. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $47.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

