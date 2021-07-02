Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 228,567 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,943,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Epizyme by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after purchasing an additional 481,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Epizyme by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 419,919 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Epizyme by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,175 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Epizyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

