Alpha Finance Lab Market Cap Hits $122.08 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $122.08 million and $18.82 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00052122 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002009 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00011461 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002712 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,579,035 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

