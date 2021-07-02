Alpha Finance Lab Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.30 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001297 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $124.10 million and approximately $15.30 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00052847 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002031 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002816 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,579,035 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.