Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,182,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ALLIF opened at $0.60 on Friday. Alpha Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62.
Alpha Lithium Company Profile
