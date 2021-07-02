Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,182,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ALLIF opened at $0.60 on Friday. Alpha Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62.

Alpha Lithium Company Profile

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 4,087 hectares situated in Argentina.

