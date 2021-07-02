Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $170,000 Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.16.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

