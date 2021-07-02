Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $146,000 in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in MaxLinear in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald E. Schrock sold 10,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $416,257.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,849.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,252,951.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,203,041.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,317 shares of company stock valued at $8,255,609 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

