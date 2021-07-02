Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC trimmed its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.75.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

