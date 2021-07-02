Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $108,000 Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 799 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,214 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 17,972 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,247 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 91,696 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $848,390.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,890.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,197 shares of company stock worth $16,736,447. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.35.

Shares of EA stock opened at $142.14 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

