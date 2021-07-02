Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 114,865 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 114,865 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after buying an additional 1,123,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after buying an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,181,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $65,938,000 after acquiring an additional 715,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,889,000. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.85. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. The company’s revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.65.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

