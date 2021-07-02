Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $391,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after buying an additional 58,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after buying an additional 73,880 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,866 shares of company stock worth $169,852,563. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG traded up $45.56 on Friday, hitting $2,572.93. 54,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,555.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,423.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

