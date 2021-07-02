AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 8,396 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 111.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 395.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 49,446 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth approximately $8,409,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after buying an additional 1,037,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after buying an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,484 shares of company stock worth $3,957,374. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TPX opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.31. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 14.66%.

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

