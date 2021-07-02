AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $124.05 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.30.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.95.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

