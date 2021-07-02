AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 6,252 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

