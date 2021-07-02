AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $132.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.54. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $136.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.88.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

