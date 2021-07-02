Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALTA. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Altabancorp stock opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.96. Altabancorp has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Altabancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Altabancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Altabancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Altabancorp by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altabancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altabancorp (ALTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.