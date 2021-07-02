Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Guggenheim

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 318.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALT. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $385.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.83.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 495,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 278.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 153,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 5,686.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

