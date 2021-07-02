Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $103.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.