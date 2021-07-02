Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176,822 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.42% of Amdocs worth $38,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after acquiring an additional 98,712 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $10,136,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

DOX stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.03. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.