Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) versus UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Critical Survey

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMB Financial has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

27.3% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of UMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of UMB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and UMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerant Bancorp 2.97% 1.85% 0.19% UMB Financial 27.85% 13.46% 1.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Amerant Bancorp and UMB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerant Bancorp 0 4 3 0 2.43 UMB Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

Amerant Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $22.71, indicating a potential upside of 5.01%. UMB Financial has a consensus target price of $89.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.76%. Given Amerant Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amerant Bancorp is more favorable than UMB Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and UMB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerant Bancorp $334.02 million 2.46 -$1.72 million $0.09 240.33 UMB Financial $1.37 billion 3.31 $286.50 million $6.12 15.33

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Amerant Bancorp. UMB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UMB Financial beats Amerant Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. In addition, the company offers trust and estate planning products and services to high net worth customers, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, it provides debit and credit cards; remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, night depository, direct deposit, and treasury management services; cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, and letters of credit, as well as automated clearinghouse services; and account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements, as well as automated teller machines, and banking by mobile device, telephone, and mail. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 25 banking centers comprising 18 in Florida and 7 in Texas. It also operates loan production offices in New York City, New York, as well as Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation and changed its name to Amerant Bancorp Inc. in June 2019. Amerant Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services. The Institutional Banking segment offers fund administration and accounting, investor services and transfer agency, marketing and distribution, custody, alternative investment services, fixed income sales, trading and underwriting, and corporate trust and escrow services, as well as institutional custody services. This segment also provides healthcare payment solutions comprising custodial services for health savings accounts and private label, multipurpose debit cards to insurance carriers, third-party administrators, software companies, employers, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers deposit accounts, retail credit cards, private banking, installment loans, home equity lines of credit, residential mortgages, and small business loans, as well as internet banking, ATM network, private banking, brokerage and insurance services, and advisory and trust services. It operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Iowa, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. UMB Financial Corporation was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.