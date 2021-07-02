American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the May 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AMLM opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.35. American Lithium Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.75.
About American Lithium Minerals
Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.