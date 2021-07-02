American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the May 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMLM opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.35. American Lithium Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.75.

About American Lithium Minerals

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on investigating prospective lithium opportunities. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in 88 unpatented mining claims in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

