American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Update

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,000 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the May 31st total of 238,400 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOUT. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

AOUT stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.39. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $36.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 275.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 43,444 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth $7,001,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth $2,586,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $13,521,000. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.