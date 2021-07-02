American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) President Sells $44,837.20 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) President H Allan Dow sold 1,970 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $44,837.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 83,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,566.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

H Allan Dow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Software alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, H Allan Dow sold 28,693 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $707,282.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $22.52 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.27 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in American Software in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in American Software by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Software by 208.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Software by 77.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.