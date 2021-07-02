AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stake Increased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 109.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of ABC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.82. 12,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,619. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.04.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $2,446,101.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $25,085,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,890,737 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.