Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Down 5.9%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 14,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 723,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -41.50, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

