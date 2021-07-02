Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 125.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,818 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Amphenol worth $38,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APH opened at $68.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.43. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $46.76 and a 12-month high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

