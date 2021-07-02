Analysts Anticipate Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.44 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will report $195.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.30 million to $235.00 million. Cedar Fair reported sales of $6.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,865.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $933.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $839.92 million to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

NYSE FUN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.58. 178,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,845. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $52.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

