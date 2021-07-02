Analysts Anticipate Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to Post $0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. Grid Dynamics reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on GDYN shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 126,761 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,939,443.30. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $623,628.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,138,209 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $11,879,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,744,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 744,600 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $8,469,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 363,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $19.28. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

