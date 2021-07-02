Analysts Anticipate TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $535.22 Million

Equities analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will announce sales of $535.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $530.40 million to $540.04 million. TTEC posted sales of $453.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TTEC.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTEC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in TTEC by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in TTEC by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,747,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,359,000 after purchasing an additional 87,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in TTEC by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $102.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.34. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $43.79 and a fifty-two week high of $113.15.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.