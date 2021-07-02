Analysts Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to Post $0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.12. Franklin Covey reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franklin Covey.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FC opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $509.40 million, a PE ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.75. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $38.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.