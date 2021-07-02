Analysts Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Announce $1.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to post $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.78. Morgan Stanley reported earnings per share of $2.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year earnings of $7.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $8.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

NYSE:MS opened at $91.77 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $94.27. The company has a market capitalization of $170.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 506,401 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $134,196,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

