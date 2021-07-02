Analysts Expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). ViewRay reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

Shares of VRAY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. 30,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,203. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.67.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in ViewRay by 25.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 554,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 113,804 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 107.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 413,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 214,411 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter worth about $692,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter worth about $10,658,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 358,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 51,555 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

