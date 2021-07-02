Analysts Set Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Target Price at $21.75

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 8.21. Cameco has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. Cameco’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

