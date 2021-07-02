Analysts Set Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) PT at C$76.20

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$76.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$75.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on Docebo from C$98.00 to C$83.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of DCBO stock traded up C$3.18 on Friday, reaching C$76.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,194. The firm has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -126.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Docebo has a 12-month low of C$34.50 and a 12-month high of C$86.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.32.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

