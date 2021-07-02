Analysts Set TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target at $64.00

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.16. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

