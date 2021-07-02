Analysts Set The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Target Price at $93.00

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $538,955.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,622.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Timken by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in The Timken by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Timken by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in The Timken by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKR opened at $80.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.76. The Timken has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.41.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

