Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for HSBC (HSBC)

6/23/2021 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of HSBC on the NYSE have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Its initiatives to improve market share in the U.K. and China are likely to support financials. However, these efforts might lead to a continued rise in expenses, which will likely hurt the bottom line growth. Moreover, the pandemic-induced economic slowdown, the persistent low interest rate environment and weak loan demand are expected to continue to hamper revenue growth in the near term. Yet, the company’s strong capital position, its initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, extensive network across the world and efforts to improve operating efficiency through business restructuring are expected to support profitability. Further, the company's announcements of exiting from the U.S. and French retail banking operations will help focus on Asia.”

6/18/2021 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/15/2021 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/15/2021 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/11/2021 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88. The company has a market cap of $119.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.60. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in HSBC by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,184,000 after purchasing an additional 76,892 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in HSBC by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 45,657 shares during the period. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

